Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cryptocurrency Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

CBDC Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digital euro would maintain freedom to choose how Europeans pay - ECB

Digital euro would maintain freedom to choose how Europeans pay - ECB

With Europe inching towards the issuance of a digital euro, the ECB has embarked on a charm offensive, taking to media outlets across the continent to reassure citizens that the new payments option will compliment, not replace, cash and provide them with greater freedom of choice.

While a final decision on issuing a digital euro has yet to be made, the ECB last year moved onto a two year preparation phase ahead of any launch, which would come in 2026 at the earliest.

In an article published in a host of publications, executive board member Piero Cipollone makes the case for a digital euro, noting that "we do not yet have a cash equivalent for making digital payments, which limits our freedom in an increasingly digital age".

Currently, writes Cipollone, Europeans are reliant on electronic payment options from outside the continent, with US giants Visa and Mastercard dominating the card market.

"A digital euro would combine the convenience of digital payments with cash-like features," writes Cipollone, adding that it could be used in shops, for e-commerce, P2P payments and offline.

He continues: "The digital euro would make it easier for euro area firms to offer pan-European digital payment solutions. This would strengthen competition in a market currently dominated by a few non-European players, thereby lowering costs for merchants and consumers."

Other benefits, claims the ECB man, include greater privacy than commercial payment options and financial inclusion, with no one left behind.

"More than just a payment option, a digital euro would bring Europeans closer in an increasingly digital and unstable world. It would make our lives easier, while preserving our freedom of choice," writes Cipollone.

The PR push comes as the ECB publishes a progress report on the preparation phase.

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cryptocurrency Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

CBDC Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Trending

Trending

  1. AI to impact more than half of banking jobs - Citi

  2. Klarna sells Checkout business

  3. US judge rejects $30bn interchange fee settlement

  4. Samsung Next invests in Curve

  5. NatWest to acquire Sainsbury&#39;s Bank

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk