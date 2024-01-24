Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Klarna CEO says US IPO could come &#39;quite soon&#39;

Klarna CEO says US IPO could come 'quite soon'

It is "very likely" that Klarna will launch a stock market listing in the US "quite soon", according to CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

Asked about an IPO in an interview with Bloomberg, Siemiatkowski said: “It’s very likely that this is going to happen quite soon, but there are no official dates."

In November, the Swedish buy now, pay later giant began the process of setting up a UK holding company ahead of a widely-expected London initial public offering.

However, Siemiatkowski told Bloomberg that the bulk of Klarna’s sales originate from the US, “so it’s at least leaning in the direction” of a US listing.

In November, Sky News reported that a listing could happen in the first half of 2024, with the firm possibly securing a valuation of between $15 billion and $30 billion. That would be more than double its valuation at its last funding round, in 2022, but way down on the $46 billion price tag it had in 2021.

The drop in valuation came amid a torrid time for the BNPL pioneer, which cut a tenth of its workforce and saw its valuation savaged amid a tech market recalibration.

However, it has since showed signs of recovery, reporting a net profit for the third quarter, with particularly strong growth in the US, where it saw a 46% year-on-year rise in gross merchandise value.

