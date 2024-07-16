Webull opens access to savings marketplace

Digital investing platform Webull has launched Webull Savings, an offering that provides users with access to a marketplace of savings accounts and the ability to move funds quickly between trading accounts and banks.

Through a single Webull account, customers can compare interest rates and deposit money in a suitable bank account of their choice and have the option to seamlessly move money between accounts and spread assets between banks.



"Our top priority at Webull is to empower our clients to make informed investment decisions with the help of technology," says Nick Saunders, CEO of Webull UK. "Being able to compare savings accounts and diversify cash holdings will help Webull users make the most of their assets. Our clients can keep their money in regulated bank accounts and earn interest, ready for investment or as part of a diverse portfolio."



Launched in the US in 2018, Webulll now operates in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America, claiming 20 million registered users and around $370 billion in equity notional volumes.

