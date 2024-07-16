Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Webull

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Webull opens access to savings marketplace

Webull opens access to savings marketplace

Digital investing platform Webull has launched Webull Savings, an offering that provides users with access to a marketplace of savings accounts and the ability to move funds quickly between trading accounts and banks.

Through a single Webull account, customers can compare interest rates and deposit money in a suitable bank account of their choice and have the option to seamlessly move money between accounts and spread assets between banks.

"Our top priority at Webull is to empower our clients to make informed investment decisions with the help of technology," says Nick Saunders, CEO of Webull UK. "Being able to compare savings accounts and diversify cash holdings will help Webull users make the most of their assets. Our clients can keep their money in regulated bank accounts and earn interest, ready for investment or as part of a diverse portfolio."

Launched in the US in 2018, Webulll now operates in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America, claiming 20 million registered users and around $370 billion in equity notional volumes.

Related Companies

Webull

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences[Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences

Trending

Related News
Trading platform Webull to go public via $7.3bn Spac deal
/markets

Trading platform Webull to go public via $7.3bn Spac deal

Trending

  1. UK shoppers frustrated by payment outage

  2. Divido calls in the administrators

  3. Banco Santander and Google offer free AI training for everyone

  4. Apple reaches deal with EC on NFC payments access

  5. Banks in Singapore to phase out One-Time Passwords

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk