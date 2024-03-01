Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Webull

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Trading platform Webull to go public via $7.3bn Spac deal

Trading platform Webull to go public via $7.3bn Spac deal

Digital investing platform Webull is planning to go public via a $7.3 billion merger with a blank-cheque firm.

Webull plans to list on the Nasdaq in the second half of the year after agreeing a definitive deal with special purpose acquisition company (Spac) SK Growth Opportunities.

Spacs raise capital in IPOs and then use the funds to merge with a private company and take it public. The technique became popular in 2020 among fintechs such as Payoneer, SoFi and BillTrust, but has become far less common over the last two years amid regulatory concerns.

Launched in the US in 2018, Webulll now operates in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America, claiming 20 million registered users and around $370 billion in equity notional volumes.

Anquan Wang, CEO, Webull, says: "The business combination with SK Growth marks a significant milestone for Webull. We believe SK Growth's partnership and experience fully aligns with our long-term vision to make Webull the platform of choice for the new generation of investors globally."

Related Companies

Webull

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Trending

Trending

  1. Google Pay to shut down in the US

  2. EU adopts instant payments rules

  3. American Express adds BNPL twist to credit card bills

  4. Worldline slips on deteriorating outlook

  5. Nubank posts $1bn full year net profit

Research
See all reports »
Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024