Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC Visa Currencycloud

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Developing HSBC&#39;s Zing app: The role played by Visa, Currencycloud and Tink

Developing HSBC's Zing app: The role played by Visa, Currencycloud and Tink

Visa has revealed its role in the development of HSBC's money transfer app Zing, with subsidiaries Tink and Currencycloud providing key building blocks.

Launched in the UK in January as a direct competitor to money transfer fintech Wise, Zing enables users to hold funds in over 10 different currencies, send over 30 currencies, transact in over 200 countries and territories worldwide, all managed through a single app and smart multi-currency card.

“Zing shows how outdated the ‘legacy financial services versus fintechs’ narrative really is. The reality is that you don’t have to choose; Zing is as intuitive, quick, and transparent as anything to come out of the fintech boom - but with the benefits of 150 years of international finance experience as part of the HSBC Group,” saysJames Allan, CEO and founder at Zing. “We shared a clear vision with our partners at Visa - that people all across the globe want easy to use, secure, and trustworthy financial products that enable them to live their best international lives. Zing delivers on that promise, and we look forward to building on this partnership in the future.”

Thanks to the cooperation with Visa, Zing was able to have a single point of contact for the entire project that delivered a multi-currency wallet courtesy of Currencycloud technology, and multiple methods to top-up an account including ‘quick bank transfer’, thanks to open banking technology delivered by Tink.

In addition, Zing offers internationally minded consumers in the UK a range of digital services including low-cost and transparent currency exchange, financial management, instant collections, real-time exchange rates, and person-to-person (P2P) payments, all linked to a Visa card.

Serge Elkiner, global head of product, money movement solutions at Visa says Currencycloud and Tink enabled speed-to-market for the Zing team by providing ready-made solutions to be added to Zing’s core infrastructure, saving on development time and the costs associated with building and maintaining their own product.

“In today’s connected world, consumers should be able to move money as simply and routinely as sending a text message. Yet, in many cases, consumers still rely on manual, paper-based processes, high fees and cash to send and receive money across borders,” he says. “Our partners and customers, and more importantly, their customers, want simplicity. By combining the benefits of Tink and Currencycloud with the wider Visa solutions and brand, we have delivered a great solution in double-quick time.”

As part of the ongoing partnership, Visa has inked a new global agreement with HSBC for the roll out of new features, currencies and to more international markets.

Related Companies

HSBC Visa Currencycloud

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures[Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures

Trending

Related News
HSBC adds savings tool to mobile app
/retail

HSBC adds savings tool to mobile app

Wise accuses high street banks of hidden exchange rate fees
/retail

Wise accuses high street banks of hidden exchange rate fees

HSBC to take on Wise with launch of money transfer app

02 Jan

HSBC customers hit by mobile banking outage

24 Nov 2023

HSBC becomes first bank in the world to offer tokenised gold

02 Nov 2023

Trending

  1. EPI launches wero wallet in Germany

  2. G+D unveils offline payments tech

  3. Wise says some customers may be affected by Evolve Bank hack

  4. Mastercard and Visa extend cap on inter-regional fees for tourist cards in EU

  5. RBI joins Project Nexus for instant cross-border payments

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk