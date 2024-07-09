Visa and Tangem combine payment card with crypto wallet

Crypto wallet provider Tangem is partnering with Visa on the launch of a payment card that will be integrated with the Swiss firm's self-custodial hardware wallet.

The partnership with Visa will combine a Visa payment card with Tangem's hardware wallet enabling users to make seamless payments using their crypto or stablecoin balance at Visa-accepting merchant location.



Tangem Wallet is a card-shaped cold wallet that allows users to store, buy, earn, transfer, and swap over 6,000 cryptocurrencies and digital assets.



Unlike traditional custodial solutions, which depend on third-party entities to handle user funds, Tangem's card embeds a private key within the chip and requires the physical card's use in every transaction.



Andrey Kurennykh, co-founder and CEO of Tangem, says: "Our users will get a two-in-one solution - the convenience of a regular bank card and the capabilities of a self-custodial crypto wallet, all in one card. This is a significant step towards bridging the gap between traditional banking and digital assets, making it easier for everyday users to navigate and leverage the benefits of both worlds”.