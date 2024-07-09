Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Visa and Tangem combine payment card with crypto wallet

Visa and Tangem combine payment card with crypto wallet

Crypto wallet provider Tangem is partnering with Visa on the launch of a payment card that will be integrated with the Swiss firm's self-custodial hardware wallet.

The partnership with Visa will combine a Visa payment card with Tangem's hardware wallet enabling users to make seamless payments using their crypto or stablecoin balance at Visa-accepting merchant location.

Tangem Wallet is a card-shaped cold wallet that allows users to store, buy, earn, transfer, and swap over 6,000 cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Unlike traditional custodial solutions, which depend on third-party entities to handle user funds, Tangem's card embeds a private key within the chip and requires the physical card's use in every transaction.

Andrey Kurennykh, co-founder and CEO of Tangem, says: "Our users will get a two-in-one solution - the convenience of a regular bank card and the capabilities of a self-custodial crypto wallet, all in one card. This is a significant step towards bridging the gap between traditional banking and digital assets, making it easier for everyday users to navigate and leverage the benefits of both worlds”.

