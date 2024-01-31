Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Transak taps Visa Direct for global crypto withdrawals

Web3 payments infrastructure provider Transak is working with Visa to let its users convert their crypto into local fiat currencies.

Transak is tapping into Visa Direct, meaning that its users in over 145 countries can convert more than 40 different cryptocurrencies into fiat in under 30 minutes.

Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, North America head, Visa Direct and global ecosystem readiness, says: “By enabling real-time card withdrawals through Visa Direct, Transak is delivering a faster, simpler and more connected experience for its users — making it easier to convert crypto balances into fiat, which can be spent at the more than 130M merchant locations where Visa is accepted."

Sami Start, CEO, Transak, says: “We believe this partnership is an inflection point for Web3 as a whole. Now, millions across the globe have a straightforward way to cashout their digital asset holdings to their local currency in real-time and intuitively.

"They no longer have to walk the treacherous path of compliance uncertainty or face risks of fraud — Transak and Visa have them covered for over 40 cryptocurrencies.”

