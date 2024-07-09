Commbank adds car buying and travel bookings to mobile app

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has added travel bookings and car buying services to its mobile app.

The latest data from CommBank shows more than 8.5 million customers are now regularly using the CommBank app. Over the past decade, customer engagement with the app has increased significantly with the average customer now logging in more than 42 times per month, up from around 15 times a month in 2014.



With more than 3 million customers using the app’s various money management tools every month, CommBank has now added features for customers to search, book and pay for flights and hotels via the app alongside car buying and selling services. This follows the integration of More Telecom into the app in November 2023 to help customers save on telecommunication services.



CommBank’s executive general manager customer engagement and digital, Meg Bonighton, says making more services available via the CommBank app was informed by customers’ saving goals and spending trends.



“Cost of living is understandably top of mind for many of our customers and having an extended line of sight into key expenses, saving goals, budgets, and investments all in one place can help them feel more on top of their finances,” she says.



Bonighton says the says the app's Goal Tracker feature records travel expenses consistently dominating as the most popular goal category.



“The popularity of travel-related savings goals and the trends we were seeing in our customers’ travel-related transactions led us to team up with Hopper, one of the world’s most popular travel agencies, to launch a Travel Booking service available via the CommBank app,” says Bonighton.



Eligible customers can now access Travel Booking to search, book and pay for flights and hotels from hundreds of airlines and hundreds of thousands of hotels.



As part of the app upgrade, CommBank is also connecting customers to a selection of car listings provided by carsales and Vyro alongside deals sourced from leading manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs).



CommBank customers have the option to gain conditional approval for personalised finance, and filter by options in their budget with loan repayment amounts displayed during the search.



Customers with an existing car may also be eligible to get an Instant Offer from carsales and sell in as fast as 24 hours.



CommBank executive general manager consumer finance Marcos Meneguzzi says: “After a customer purchases a car through the CommBank app or Netbank, they’ll be able to house all the financial and ancillary services to do with the car - such as insurance or home charging solutions - in one place in the CommBank app.”