Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of America

Lead Channel

Start ups

Keywords

SME
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of America backs Simply Asset Finance

Bank of America backs Simply Asset Finance

The Bank of America has moved to support Simply Asset Finance, a fintech that focuses on lending to SMEs, with a loan facility worth up to $120 million.

The loan facility has an accordion feature to extend to $120 million, but the initial facility is for $60 million. The feature will allow Simpli to increase in lending by 30% by neatly £100 million within a year.

The London-based fintech was founded in 2017, establishing a digital platform that has since lent over £1.3 billion to more than 7,400 UK small businesses since.

Stefan Wolvaardt, Simply Asset Finance CFO, commented: “This level of commitment from the Bank of America marks a significant milestone for us at Simply. Identifying us as a key growth partner within the asset finance market is testament to the strength of our approach to business lending. We’ve created a digital path to finance through our industry-leading technology paired with our team of experts which sets us apart. With the potential to grow this facility even further, Simply’s offering will be core to asset finance provision across the UK, allowing businesses to realise their potential, grow and thrive.”

Andrei Cotonet, director at Bank of America, stated: “We are proud to announce the successful closure of a new lending facility with Simply Asset Finance designed to provide financial resources needed to invest in critical assets and achieve sustainable growth across the UK. The development underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting one of the leading UK Asset Finance lenders in its future growth plans.”

Related Companies

Bank of America

Lead Channel

Start ups

Keywords

SME
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Trending

Related News
Trade finance to play major role in $30 trillion tokenised assets market
/predictions

Trade finance to play major role in $30 trillion tokenised assets market

Deutsche Bank joins MAS-led asset tokenisation project
/markets

Deutsche Bank joins MAS-led asset tokenisation project

TabaPay ditches plan to buy assets of bankrupt BaaS firm Synapse

13 May

Trending

  1. Klarna sells Checkout business

  2. US judge rejects $30bn interchange fee settlement

  3. Samsung Next invests in Curve

  4. Evolve Bank confirms data stolen by ransomware gang

  5. SEC approval of Ethereum ETFs: what may it bring for the crypto market?

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk