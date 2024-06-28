Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank Synpulse

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Trade finance to play major role in $30 trillion tokenised assets market

Trade finance to play major role in $30 trillion tokenised assets market

Demand for tokenised real-world assets could reach $30.1 trillion by 2034, with trade finance assets making up a significant part of the market, predicts a paper from Standard Chartered and Synpulse.

Currently, the tokenised assets sector is mainly made up of traditional assets like US treasuries and money market funds. However, the supply side is still in its infancy, with the total value of tokenised assets (excluding stablecoins) standing at just $5 billion in early 2024.

However, the paper argues that growing industry digitisation and the specific features of real-world trade finance assets, make it an ideal category to originate tokens.

Currently, trade finance assets are underinvested due to lack of familiarity, pricing inconsistency and operational intensity. Tokenisation has the potential to address these challenges, whilst also reducing information asymmetry and offering transparency to investors.

By 2034, trade finance assets could become one of the top three tokenised assets globally, at 16% of the $30.1 trillion total, predict the authors.

Kai Fehr, global head, trade, Standard Chartered, says: "We see the next three years as a critical junction for tokenisation, with trade finance assets coming to the fore as a new asset class.

"To unlock this trillion-dollar opportunity, industry-wide collaboration among all stakeholders, from investors and financial institutions to governments and regulators is critical. Banks need to increasingly take on the role of bridging the existing traditional financial markets with a newer and more open token-enabled market infrastructure."

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank Synpulse

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Standard Chartered Bank

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences[Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences

Trending

Trending

  1. Klarna sells Checkout business

  2. US judge rejects $30bn interchange fee settlement

  3. Samsung Next invests in Curve

  4. Evolve Bank confirms data stolen by ransomware gang

  5. SEC approval of Ethereum ETFs: what may it bring for the crypto market?

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk