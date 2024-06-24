Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Markets

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Trading app gamification can increase risk taking - FCA

Trading app gamification can increase risk taking - FCA

Gamification features such as push notifications and prize draws used by trading apps can increase risk taking among users, according to research from the Financial Conduct Authority.

The UK watchdog built an experimental trading app platform to test the effect of different digital engagement practices (DEPs) on trading behaviour and then enlisted 9000 people for the experiment.

It found that push notifications increased the number of trades made by 11%, while points and prize draws led to a 12% rise. Push notifications and points and prize draw increased the proportion of trades that were in risky investments by eight per cent and six per cent respectively.

In addition, DEPs have a larger impact on people with low financial literacy, women and younger Brits.

The UK regulator has already taken action to tackle gamification in the new wave of retail trading platforms through its Consumer Duty, which says that apps must ensure services are designed and tested so they meet consumers' needs and enable them to make effective, timely and properly informed investment decisions, including for those with characteristics of vulnerability.

Sheldon Mills, executive director, consumers and competition, FCA, says: "Trading apps have the potential to transform retail investments, but some in-app features might be pushing consumers towards more frequent or riskier trading, which isn’t right for everyone.

"With usage and popularity of trading apps growing, we’ll be keeping them under review to make sure customers can make investment decisions that suit their needs."

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Markets

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences[Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple shuts down Apple Pay Later

  2. Lunar and SAS partner for debit card

  3. NatWest to acquire Sainsbury&#39;s Bank

  4. AI to impact more than half of banking jobs - Citi

  5. BNPL firm Laybuy enters receivership

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk