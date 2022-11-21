Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA issues warning about trading app gamification

FCA issues warning about trading app gamification

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned stock trading app operators to review design features, including those with game-like elements, which risk prompting consumers to take actions against their own interest.

Features include sending frequent notifications with the latest market news and providing consumers with in-app points, badges and celebratory messages for making trades. The FCA has found that consumers using apps with these kind of features were more likely to invest in products beyond their risk appetite.

Alongside its warning to app-operators, the FCA has published research that raises concerns that customers using such trading apps are exposed to high-risk investments, and that some appear to exhibit behaviours similar to problem-gambling.

Whilst gamification can be used to engage consumers positively, the FCA found it being applied in ways that may mislead consumers or lead to poor outcomes.

Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA, comments: "Some product design features could be contributing to problematic, even gambling-like, investor behaviour. We expect all firms that offer stock trading to consumers to review and, where appropriate, make improvements to their products based on these findings. They should also ensure they are providing support to their customers, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances or those showing signs of problem gambling behaviour."

In total, 1.15m new accounts were opened by four trading app firms in the first four months of 2021, almost double the amount opened with all other retail investment services combined. Many of these customers were new to investing and younger than traditional investors.

Pritchard says the watchdog will do further research into trading app use and design features, in particular to understand some wider financial vulnerabilities for users of these apps, such as whether they borrow to invest and the scale of any losses. The FCA’s 2022 Financial Lives Survey found 9% of all adults with investments have borrowed to invest and 49% of these would not have been able to make the investment without doing so.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Trending

Related News
FCA warns of jail time for BNPL bosses over financial promotions
/regulation

FCA warns of jail time for BNPL bosses over financial promotions

FCA to clamp down on greenwashing
/sustainable

FCA to clamp down on greenwashing

FCA commences study into Big Tech entry into financial services

25 Oct

FCA toughens stance on bank branch closures

11 Oct

25% of consumers vulnerable to scams when withdrawing pension savings - FCA

07 Oct

FCA’s amendment to the 90 day PSD2 rule comes into effect

30 Sep

Trending

  1. Former PayPal CEO Harris shuts down latest startup weeks after launch

  2. US banks launch digital asset settlement platform PoC

  3. Gen Z turns to TikTok for financial advice

  4. Visa names Ryan McInerney as incoming CEO

  5. Visa brings face payments and animated digital cards to World Cup

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023