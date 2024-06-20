Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Unit

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Embedded finance platform Unit makes job cuts

Embedded finance platform Unit makes job cuts

Embedded finance platform Unit has laid off 15% of its workforce, citing "slower than expected" revenue growth.

Unit's Dashboard and suite of APIs, SDKs, and white-label UIs helps companies build banking and lending products.

In a note to employees posted on its site, the company's co-founders Itai Damti and Doron Somech say that the job cuts come amid the need to "think in longer time frames".

"Banks in the fintech ecosystem have slowed down in the last year due to increased regulatory scrutiny. While we believe that the slowness is temporary and Unit will actually benefit from the resulting regulatory clarity, it will take time. For now, we need to focus on efficiency and account for slower than expected revenue growth."

The firm insists that it has a large balance sheet and is not immediately looking to raise capital, instead "executing on a plan to become profitable without the need to do it".

Related Companies

Unit

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024 - A Money20/20 Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple shuts down Apple Pay Later

  2. Thought Machine becomes Mastercard core banking partner

  3. Wells Fargo fires employees for &#39;simulating&#39; keyboard activity

  4. Lunar and SAS partner for debit card

  5. BNP Paribas and BPCE announce strategic payments partnership

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk