Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Green Swan Compliance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Elmore and Green Swan to offer insurance coverage against APP fraud

Elmore and Green Swan to offer insurance coverage against APP fraud

Elmore Insurance Brokers and RegTech Green Swan Compliance have teamed up on the development of an Authorised Push Payment (APP) Fraud Reimbursement Insurance product for qualifying UK banks, Payment Service Providers, E-Money Institutions, and Authorised Payments Institutions.

According to the latest figures from UK Finance, Authorised push payment (APP) fraud losses reached £459.7million in 2023, with the number of cases leaping by 12%.

The UK's Payment Systems Regulator is pushing plans to improve protections for victims of APP fraud that will see the vast majority of money - up to £415,000 - lost to APP frauds reimbursed to victims. Despite considerable industry pushback, the new rules are set to come into force in October 2024.

To help firms mitigate risk and protect balance sheets from any adverse effects from the new regulations, Lloyds broker Elmore and Green Swan have collaborated on the development of a new APP insurance product to protect UK financial institutions processing Faster Payments.

Reimbursement rules require all PSPs, sending payments over Faster Payments, to reimburse their customers who become victims of APP fraud (unless gross negligence can be proved) within five business days of the APP fraud being reported. The new rules are a potential minefield for UK financial institutions and particularly small to medium-sized firms, who may struggle to bear the financial impact of such reimbursements.

‘’All Financial Institutions that have an APP exposure are going to need to look at the insurance option for mitigating this new risk," says Leven Li, co-founder of Green Swan. "There are unintended consequences from the APP reimbursement regulations that have serious implications for many firms. The EMI industry, and especially those with Agents and Distributors, all face new issues under the new APP fraud rules."

Related Companies

Green Swan Compliance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology[On-Demand Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Trending

Related News
UK Payments Association calls on new PSR chief to delay APP fraud rules
/regulation

UK Payments Association calls on new PSR chief to delay APP fraud rules

Banks to be given more time to investigate APP fraud
/security

Banks to be given more time to investigate APP fraud

One-in-three consumers falling victim to APP fraud - Visa

31 Jan

PSR enforces "step-change" in reimbursement rules for APP fraud victims

20 Dec 2023

FCA warns banks over APP fraud and poor treatment of victims

07 Nov 2023

Monzo and Starling among worst performers for APP fraud reimbursements

31 Oct 2023

Payments watchdog suggests £415,000 ceiling for APP fraud reimbursement claims

16 Aug 2023

Trending

  1. Apple shuts down Apple Pay Later

  2. Wells Fargo fires employees for &#39;simulating&#39; keyboard activity

  3. Thought Machine becomes Mastercard core banking partner

  4. Lunar and SAS partner for debit card

  5. BNP Paribas and BPCE announce strategic payments partnership

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk