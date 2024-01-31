Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
One-in-three consumers falling victim to APP fraud - Visa

One-in-three consumers falling victim to APP fraud - Visa

Soaring levels of authorised push payments fraud in the UK are turning consumers off digital banking, according to research conducted by Visa

APP fraud occurs when someone is tricked into transferring money to a fraudster posing as a genuine payee. Total losses due to APP scams exceeded £239 million in the first half of 2023 according to UK Finance, and one-in-three of those surveyed by Visa reported having fallen victim to APP fraud.

The research conducted among 2000 UK internet users found that whilst nearly three fifths are confident in managing their finances, falling victim to an APP scam can change money management habits. Almost a fifth (19%) of those surveyed that have fallen victim to an APP scam say that the scam has decreased their confidence in digital banking, and more than a third (35%) say it had a negative impact on their openness to paying new payees.

Under new APP fraud reimbursement rules set to come into force in October, the onus will be placed on banks to more effectively combat fraud.

Mandy Lamb, managing director, Visa UK & Ireland, says: "Once fraud happens, the money is in the hands of the criminals. As well as the financial impact, distress, and inconvenience this causes to victims, there are knock-on effects in terms of lost savings, income and taxes, as well as funding wider criminal activity. Reimbursement is an important backstop, but fraud prevention must be our collective goal, in the financial services industry and beyond.”

Learn more about payments at NextGen Nordics on the 23 April 2024.

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Related News
PSR enforces "step-change" in reimbursement rules for APP fraud victims
/regulation

PSR enforces "step-change" in reimbursement rules for APP fraud victims

FCA warns banks over APP fraud and poor treatment of victims
/regulation

FCA warns banks over APP fraud and poor treatment of victims

Monzo and Starling among worst performers for APP fraud reimbursements

31 Oct 2023

Payments Association warns UK govt on APP fraud plans

27 Jun 2023

Australian banks launch Fraud Reporting Exchange

17 May 2023

UK financial fraud hits £1.2bn but APP losses dip

11 May 2023

CBA and Telstra test APP fraud detector

28 Mar 2023

Trending

  1. How Prioritising Financial Wellbeing Bolsters Employee Engagement

  2. Revolut unveils Mobile Wallets for cross-border payments

  3. Mastercard bids to kill passwords with new biometric service

  4. PayPal unveils AI-based products

  5. Tink launches risk engine to unlock instant payments

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up