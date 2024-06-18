Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Labour Party pledges to open 350 shared banking hubs

Labour Party pledges to open 350 shared banking hubs

The Labour Party has reiterated its promise to open 350 banking hubs across the UK over the next five years if its win the upcoming General Election.

The party says the proposal would “breathe new life back into Britain’s high streets”.

Around 6000 bank and building society branches have closed across the UK since 2015, with a further 645 earmarked for closure this year.

Introducing the policy Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said many high streets “have been reduced to ghost towns” as banks have shut up shop, leaving many communities as cash deserts.

UK ATM nework Link and not-for-profit agency Cash Access UK have been working with the Post Office to oversee the introduction of shared banking hubs across the country. Some 132 hubs have been recommended so far by Link. Cash Access UK has delivered 56 of the hubs to date, with 76 in development.

Says Reeves: “I’m expecting many more to open over the coming years to protect access to cash and provide a welcome boost to high streets across the country.”

The party says it will give new powers to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and strengthen regulation to support Link to proactively source locations for new banking hubs.

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Trending

Related News
Labour sets out plans to avoid 'banking deserts'
/regulation

Labour sets out plans to avoid 'banking deserts'

UK to roll out more shared banking hubs
/retail

UK to roll out more shared banking hubs

UK banks form company to develop shared banking hubs

20 Dec 2022

Major UK banks to roll out shared banking hubs

15 Dec 2021

Japanese technology giant Glory backs shared banking hubs startup OneBanks

18 Aug 2021

Trending

  1. Apple shuts down Apple Pay Later

  2. UK home to 3m &#39;Frankenstein identities, posing multi-billion pound threat

  3. Wells Fargo fires employees for &#39;simulating&#39; keyboard activity

  4. Thought Machine becomes Mastercard core banking partner

  5. BNP Paribas and BPCE announce strategic payments partnership

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk