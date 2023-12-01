Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Mastercard launches GenAI retail assistant

Mastercard launches GenAI retail assistant

Mastercard has unveiled a generative AI retail assistant tool that offers shoppers tailored product recommendations.

The Shopping Muse tool - developed by Dynamic Shield, which Mastercard acquired from McDonald's two years ago - promises to re-create the in-store, human experience by translating customers’ colloquial language into tailored product recommendations, complete with suggestions for coordinating products and accessories.

Customers can search for trending looks, dress codes, and unconventional terms like 'cottagecore' or 'beach formal'. Shopping Muse recommendations match the users' unique profile, intent, and affinity, and builds on the conversation’s context over time.

“Personalization gives people the shopping experiences they want, and AI-driven innovation is the key to unlocking immersive and tailored online shopping,” says Ori Bauer, CEO of Dynamic Yield. “By harnessing the power of generative AI in Shopping Muse, we’re meeting the consumer’s standards and making shopping smarter and more seamless than ever.”

