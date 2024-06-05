Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nium

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nium retains Unicorn status on $50 million Series E

Nium retains Unicorn status on $50 million Series E

Cross-border B2B payments operator Nium has raised $50 million in a Series E funding round.

The round was led by a sovereign wealth fund in Southeast Asia and values the company at US$1.4 billion post-money. The sovereign wealth fund joins other newly added investors from Nium’s prior funding round, including BOND, NewView Capital, and Tribe Capital.

Prajit Nanu, founder and CEO at Nium, says: “This investment defies current funding sentiment in fintech and is a vote of confidence in Nium’s growth ambitions, particularly as we focus on serving the needs marketplaces, SaaS platforms, travel, and financial institutions, for whom payments are mission critical.”

With regulatory licences and authorizations in more than 40 countries, Nium's payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 220+ countries, 100 of which operate in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets.

Nium has experienced strong revenue growth of 50%+ in 2023 compared to 2022, backed by recent client wins such as Australian expense management leader, Weel and one of UAE’s leading banks, Emirates NBD.

Adds Nanu: “Our recent enterprise wins with globally recognized brands show that there is strong demand for our customer-centric B2B payment solutions as global businesses overhaul systems for the real-time era.”

Related Companies

Nium

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - 8 October 2024 | London & Online - Save the date!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Trending

Related News
Nium launches in the US with Crypto-as-a-Service platform
/crypto

Nium launches in the US with Crypto-as-a-Service platform

Nium closes $200m Series D
/payments

Nium closes $200m Series D

Nium to buy UK travel payments firm Ixaris

07 Jun 2021

Visa and Bank BRI invest in Nium

06 May 2020

Trending

  1. JPMorgan payments boss Georgakopoulos quits

  2. Hackers claim to have bank account details of 30m Santander customers

  3. Pay.UK hails fraud detection pilot results

  4. Visa and Mastercard offer $197m to settle ATM class action suite

  5. Synapse fallout leaves 85,000 Yotta customers locked out of accounts

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035