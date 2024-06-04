UK trials 'super ATM' that will accept deposits for multiple banks

The UK's Link ATM network is testing a new breed of cash machine capable of accepting desposits for multiple banks.

The first machine is up and running in Atherstone in Warwickshire and further ATMs will also be trialled, according to Cash Access UK.



With the gradual disappearnce of local bank branches from the high street, the new machines will help to alleviate the stresses on small business owners who often have to travel long distances to deposit their cash takings.



National chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Martin McTague says: “The decline of the bank branch network has left many without vital services, in particular the ability for small business owners to deposit takings for the day safely without shutting the small business early or travelling for miles.



“The ability to deposit in a super-ATM that works for multiple banks is an important innovation and could make a real difference alongside the accelerated rollout of banking hubs and maintenance of Post Office counters.”



Connected to the Link ATM network and set up in partnership with NCR Atleos and Note Machine, the new ATMs will accept cash deposits from customers of Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Halifax, Lloyds, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank.