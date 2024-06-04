Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
Related Companies

NCR Atleos Link Interchange Network NoteMachine

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services
UK trials &#39;super ATM&#39; that will accept deposits for multiple banks

UK trials 'super ATM' that will accept deposits for multiple banks

The UK's Link ATM network is testing a new breed of cash machine capable of accepting desposits for multiple banks.

The first machine is up and running in Atherstone in Warwickshire and further ATMs will also be trialled, according to Cash Access UK.

With the gradual disappearnce of local bank branches from the high street, the new machines will help to alleviate the stresses on small business owners who often have to travel long distances to deposit their cash takings.

National chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Martin McTague says: “The decline of the bank branch network has left many without vital services, in particular the ability for small business owners to deposit takings for the day safely without shutting the small business early or travelling for miles.

“The ability to deposit in a super-ATM that works for multiple banks is an important innovation and could make a real difference alongside the accelerated rollout of banking hubs and maintenance of Post Office counters.”

Connected to the Link ATM network and set up in partnership with NCR Atleos and Note Machine, the new ATMs will accept cash deposits from customers of Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Halifax, Lloyds, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank.

Comments: (2)

Marite Ferrero
Marite Ferrero - Lumiere LTD - London 04 June, 2024, 11:44

Will this innovation include money-laundering controls?

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 04 June, 2024, 15:43

CDM not \ATM?

