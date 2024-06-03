JPMorgan payments boss Georgakopoulos quits

JPMorgan Chase global head of payments, Takis Georgakopoulos, is leaving the bank, according to Reuters.

Georgakopoulos is leaving after 17 years at JPMorgan to pursue other opportunities, says Reuters, citing an internal memo.



He will be replaced by two people already at the bank, global head of payments and commerce solutions Max Neukirchen and Umar Farooq, CEO of blockchain business Onyx.



Under Georgakopoulos, JPMorgan's payments business has boomed, processing $10 trillion a day and bringing in revenue of $2.4 billion in the first quarter - more than investment banking.



"During his tenure, the business has become one of the firm’s biggest growth engines, increasing revenue and market share in a highly competitive environment," say Jennifer Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh, co-heads, commercial and investment bank, in an internal note.