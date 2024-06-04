Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Funding Circle to cut 120 jobs

Funding Circle to cut 120 jobs

Small business lender Funding Circle is cutting around 120 jobs as it looks to slash costs in search of profitability.

The job cuts - 14% of the non-US workforce - will cost about £5 million in 2024 but help Funding Circle secure a annualised run rate cost saving of around £15 million in 2025, says a statement.

After posting a £33.2 million loss for 2023, the company in March signalled its intention to ensure "simplification and profitability".

To help achieve this, the US business is up for sale, with "discussions regarding a potential transaction...progressing well".

Lisa Jacobs, CEO, Funding Circle, says: "The reduction in roles is not a decision we took lightly, and I would like to thank all the departing team for their hard work and commitment."

Meanwhile, CFO Oliver White is stepping down, to be succeeded by Tony Nicol, currently director of finance and investor relations.

