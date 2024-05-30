FintechOS raises $60 million

FintechOS, a European startup promising a low-code approach to helping financial institutions quickly and painlessly go digital, has picked up $60 million in a Series B+ funding round extension.

Led by Molten Ventures, the new round of financing comes as FintechOS reports 40% year-over-year growth and a reported 170% increase in operating margins. The firm has also experienced more than 300% growth in its insurance division, onboarding key customers such as Admiral and Howden.



Teo Blidarus, co-founder and CEO of FintechOS, says: “Our rapid growth and operational improvements reflect the demand for our next-generation financial product management solutions. We are revolutionizing the financial services industry by providing technology that enables core modernization and drives innovation.”



FintechOS last raised $60 million in a Series B round led by Draper Esprit in April 2021.



Molten is joined in this round by new investors Cipio Partners, and BlackRock, and fellow existing investors EarlyBird VC, OTB VC, and Gapminder VC.



Vinoth Jayakumar, partner at Molten Ventures comments: “FintechOS is at the forefront of transforming financial services through innovative technology. Its track record with major banks and insurers demonstrates a rare ability to drive significant change within these organisations. We are excited to support its continued growth and success.”