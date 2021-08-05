Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

World Bank FintechOS

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

DevOps Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
World Bank&#39;s IFC invests $10m in FintechOS to boost financial inclusion

World Bank's IFC invests $10m in FintechOS to boost financial inclusion

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — has invested $10 million in FintechOS, backing the European startup's low-code approach as a way to boost financial inclusion around the world.

The investment is part a previously announced $60 million Series B funding round for FintechOS.

According to the World Bank, 1.7 billion people are unbanked. To reach these people, banks are investing in technology that helps them digitise services.

Instead of lengthy and laborious “rip and replace” digital transformation projects that require high levels of technology expertise and investment, FintechOS’ low-code, self-service approach empowers institutions to build, test and scale digital products for unbanked communities in weeks rather than months.

Henrik Bläute, investment officer, IFC, says: “Following extensive due diligence, IFC chose to invest in FintechOS because we recognize its potential to expedite the change that is happening in the financial services industry globally. By accelerating digitalisation, financial institutions will be able to serve more unbanked and underbanked individuals and communities.”

Teodor Blidarus, CEO, FintechOS, adds: “Our unique approach to financial technology is designed to overcome many of the barriers institutions face in serving those financially excluded. Banks, insurers and fintechs can now use the latest technologies to build hyperspecialized offerings that are commercially viable and meet the specific needs of unbanked and underbanked communities."

Related Companies

World Bank FintechOS

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

DevOps Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience[Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience

Trending

Related News
FintechOS raises $60m
/startups

FintechOS raises $60m

Trending

  1. Monzo warns over going concern status as losses mount; FCA investigates AML controls

  2. SAP jumps aboard IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

  3. HSBC to reduce real estate by 20%; introduces mindfulness sessions for stressed out home workers

  4. GlobaliD and Uphold launch XRP rewards debit card

  5. Woman left on hold for seven hours by HSBC after trying to report fraud

Research
See all reports »
From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Responding to Lending Disruption

Responding to Lending Disruption

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation