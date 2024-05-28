Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
BaFin lifts N26 customer onboarding cap

After more than two years, Germany's financial regulator BaFin has lifted a cap on the number of new customers that digital bank N26 can onboard.

BaFin imposed a temporary cap on the number of new customers the lender was allowed to onboard in 2021. The cap was set at 50,000 new customers a month before being increased to 60,000 last year.

N26 says that the restrictions will end on 1 June following a period of "close exchange" with BaFin to combat financial crime and money laundering.

The move comes weeks after BaFin imposed a €9.2 million fine after concluding that in 2022 N26 systematically submitted suspected money laundering reports late.

The digital lender says it has, over the last two years, spent more than €100 million on compliance and its infrastructure and teams to combat money laundering when it ramps up customer onboarding.

Technology including "sophisticated intelligence-based models" that analyse the fraud potential of individual customers before they even open an account and "self-learning transaction monitoring systems" have been introduced.

Maximilian Tayenthal, co-CEO and COO, N26, says: “Our infrastructure and our use of modern, intelligence-based technology enable us to detect and combat fraud and money laundering in real time. We want to play a pioneering role among European banks in this field over the next few years.”

Co-CEO Valentin Stalf tells the Financial Times that the cap has cost N26 billions: "The impact on N26 surely amounts to billions of euros because it lowered the company’s valuation as we were unable to grow."

