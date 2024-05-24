Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Ex-Citi employee files wrongful termination lawsuit alleging the bank hid data from regulators

A former managing director at Citigroup is suing the bank and COO for unlawful termination on the grounds of allegedly refusing to provide regulators with false information.

Kathleen Martin was hired by the bank in 2021 and fired in September 2023 due to her complaints, she alleges. She filed the lawsuit in New York district federal court, alleging that COO Anand Selva instructed her to hide “critical information” from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) on Citi’s data governance metrics to keep the bank from “looking bad”, reports Reuters.

The metrics Martin was allegedly asked to falsify refers to a 2020 consent order from the OCC, which instructed the bank to put an end to deficiencies in their risk management and data governance controls.

Martin’s attorney stated that she was acting in the interest of the bank, and demands the court to reinstate her and her pay, including bonuses.

A Citigroup spokesperson stated that the lawsuit is without claim and they will defend against it.

