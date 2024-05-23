Barclays invests in former Rise Academy alumni Velotix

AI-based data security platform Velotix has secured funding from Barclays Bank and Capri Ventures.

A former graduate of the Barclays Rise Growth Academy, New York-based Velotix automates policy enforcement for global organisations and provides context-based access to data through advanced AI algorithms.



Kester Keating, head of US principal investments at Barclays, states: “As an alumni of the bank’s Rise Growth Academy, Barclays is pleased to support Velotix in its mission to revolutionize data security. We believe that together, we can create significant value and drive innovation in the financial services sector.”



The company says it will use the funds to expand its product range and business reach.



The value of the investment was not disclosed.

