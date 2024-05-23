Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank Velotix

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Artificial Intelligence Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays invests in former Rise Academy alumni Velotix

Barclays invests in former Rise Academy alumni Velotix

AI-based data security platform Velotix has secured funding from Barclays Bank and Capri Ventures.

A former graduate of the Barclays Rise Growth Academy, New York-based Velotix automates policy enforcement for global organisations and provides context-based access to data through advanced AI algorithms.

Kester Keating, head of US principal investments at Barclays, states: “As an alumni of the bank’s Rise Growth Academy, Barclays is pleased to support Velotix in its mission to revolutionize data security. We believe that together, we can create significant value and drive innovation in the financial services sector.”

The company says it will use the funds to expand its product range and business reach.

The value of the investment was not disclosed.

Related Companies

Barclays Bank Velotix

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Artificial Intelligence Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments

Trending

Trending

  1. Investing in Fintech: How Technology is Reshaping the Financial Services Landscape

  2. Australia passes Digital ID Bill

  3. Citi fined over $444 billion fat finger error

  4. Swift opens API channel for ISO 20022 corporate payment tracking

  5. Mastercard picks new batch of crypto and blockchain Start Path firms

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model