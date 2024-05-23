Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Artificial Intelligence Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard takes GenAI to the Dark Web

Mastercard takes GenAI to the Dark Web

Mastercard is using generative AI to double the speed at which it can detect potentially compromised cards.

Mastercard's new fraud protection technology is better able to predict the full card details from partial numbers placed on the Dark Web by criminals selling stolen card details.

Johan Gerber at Mastercard says: “Until now fraudsters may have thought they were operating in obscurity, seeking to launder the card details of millions of unsuspecting victims. Thanks to our world-leading cyber technology we can now piece together the jigsaw - enhancing trust to banks, their customers and the digital ecosystem as a whole.” .

The new technology works by scanning transaction data across billions of cards and millions of merchants at faster rates than previously imaginable. In doing so it alerts Mastercard to new, complex fraud patterns.

Using generative AI-based predictive technology the card scheme says it is able to double the detection rate of compromised cards, reduce the rate of false positive results by 200% and increase speed of identifying merchants at risk by up to 300%.

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Artificial Intelligence Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Trending

Related News
Mastercard picks new batch of crypto and blockchain Start Path firms
/startups

Mastercard picks new batch of crypto and blockchain Start Path firms

Mastercard and Standard Chartered pilot tokenised deposits
/sustainable

Mastercard and Standard Chartered pilot tokenised deposits

Mastercard harnesses AI to take on scammers

25 Apr

Visa, Mastercard, JP Morgan, Citi among companies to attend US AI Safety Consortium

09 Feb

Mastercard supercharges fraud detection with GenAI

02 Feb

Mastercard bids to kill passwords with new biometric service

26 Jan

Trending

  1. Visa unveils suite of new products for the digital age

  2. Investing in Fintech: How Technology is Reshaping the Financial Services Landscape

  3. Australia passes Digital ID Bill

  4. Mastercard picks new batch of crypto and blockchain Start Path firms

  5. Swift opens API channel for ISO 20022 corporate payment tracking

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model