News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Mastercard picks new batch of crypto and blockchain Start Path firms

Mastercard picks new batch of crypto and blockchain Start Path firms

Mastercard has welcomed five new firms to its Start Path startup programme specifically for firms in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

Mastercard launched the crypto version of its startup engagement programme in 2021 as it sought to back young firms working in the nascent sector.

The latest cohort are part of the payment giant's efforts to explore future blockchain and digital asset use cases with startups around the world.

Participants get the chance of collaboration, bespoke training and access to Mastercard’s customers and channels through the virtual four-month programme.

The new members are French crypto payment card issuing outfit Kulipa, British blockchain rails firm Parfin, Singapore's peaq, American startup Triangle, and Belgium's Venly.

