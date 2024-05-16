Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
FCA charges reality TV stars over 'finfluencer' campaign

FCA charges reality TV stars over 'finfluencer' campaign

The Financial Conduct Authority has charged a host of so-called 'finfluencers' - including former Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger - for promoting an unauthorised trading scheme to their social media followers.

The FCA alleges that Emmanuel Nwanze and Holly Thompson used an Instagram account (@holly_fxtrends) to provide advice on buying and selling high-risk contracts for difference (CFDs) when they were not authorised to do so.

The pair then paid seven finfluencers to promote the @holly_fxtrends account to their combined Instagram following of 4.5 million.

Thompson, Goodger, fellow Towie star Yazmin Oukhellou, Love Island’s Biggs Chris, Jamie Clayton, Rebecca Gormley and Eva Zapico, and Geordie Shore’s Scott Timlin each face one count of unauthorised communications of financial promotions.

Nwanze also faces a charge of unauthorised communications of financial promotions, as well as one of running an unauthorised investment scheme.

If convicted, they face up to two years in prison.

With social media becoming an increasingly key part of companies' marketing strategies, in March the FCA reminded financial services firms that they are on the hook for their promotions and need to ensure influencers they work with communicate to their followers in the right way.

