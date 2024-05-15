Bunq makes GenAI assistant fully conversational

Dutch neobank bunq has upgraded its GenAI assistant Finn to make it "fully conversational" and rolled out a travel insurance product.

Unveiled late last year, Finn replaces the search function on the Bunq app, letting users ask questions or seek advice about their bank account, spending habits, saving and anything else related to money.



The assistant has already answered over 100,000 questions, independently solving up to 40% of user support queries and assisting with 75%.



The upgrade means Finn can now answer back-to-back questions and provide deeper insights into users’ finances at twice the speed, promising personalised, context-rich answers.



The assistant will tackle users’ questions regarding their bank accounts and spending habits, as well as recommended places to visit in new cities including cafes, restaurants and bars, based on reviews by other bunq users.



Separately, bunq has teamed up with embedded insurance provider Qover as it seeks to build out its product offering for the world's digital nomads.



Designed to tackle the challenges faced by travellers when re-purchasing insurance for every trip, bunq offers automatic worldwide coverage for anyone on the Easy Bank Pro XL plan. Users activate the feature one for coverage for all future trips. Insurance claims can be filed in the app, via the link to Qover.