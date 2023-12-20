Bunq launches GenAI chatbot

Bunq has launched its own generative AI platform that the Dutch neobank says will "wow" customers with its ability to answer money-related questions.

Built using open large language models (LLMs) from OpenAI, Meta, and Google, the chatbot, called Finn, replaces the search function on the Bunq app.



Finn has a chat-style text box where users can ask questions or seek advice about their bank account, spending habits, saving and anything else related to money.



Finn gives answers to advanced questions like “What is the average amount I spend on groceries per month?” or “How much did I spend on Amazon this year?”. It can combine data to answer questions that go beyond transactions, such as “What was that Indian place I went to with a friend in London?”, or “How much did I spend at the cafe near Central Park last Saturday?"



Bunq has bet big on AI, using it to grow into the second largest neobank in Europe, with hit 11 million users and deposits of 7 billion euros - up 55% since July 2023.



“Finn will wow you,” says Ali Niknam, CEO, bunq. “Years of AI innovation, coupled with laser focus on our users, allowed us to completely transform banking as you know it. Seeing Generative AI make life so much easier for our users is incredibly exciting.”