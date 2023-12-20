Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bunq launches GenAI chatbot

Bunq launches GenAI chatbot

Bunq has launched its own generative AI platform that the Dutch neobank says will "wow" customers with its ability to answer money-related questions.

Built using open large language models (LLMs) from OpenAI, Meta, and Google, the chatbot, called Finn, replaces the search function on the Bunq app.

Finn has a chat-style text box where users can ask questions or seek advice about their bank account, spending habits, saving and anything else related to money.

Finn gives answers to advanced questions like “What is the average amount I spend on groceries per month?” or “How much did I spend on Amazon this year?”. It can combine data to answer questions that go beyond transactions, such as “What was that Indian place I went to with a friend in London?”, or “How much did I spend at the cafe near Central Park last Saturday?"

Bunq has bet big on AI, using it to grow into the second largest neobank in Europe, with hit 11 million users and deposits of 7 billion euros - up 55% since July 2023.

“Finn will wow you,” says Ali Niknam, CEO, bunq. “Years of AI innovation, coupled with laser focus on our users, allowed us to completely transform banking as you know it. Seeing Generative AI make life so much easier for our users is incredibly exciting.”

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up[New Report] Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Trending

Trending

  1. Monzo Wrapped prompts outpouring of shame and anger

  2. UK payments watchdog proposes cap on interchange fees

  3. Google adds BNPL options to mobile wallet

  4. Apple, Visa and Mastercard face anti-trust class action lawsuit

  5. Revolut&#39;s Storonsky claims second place in UK ranking of top ten young billionaires

Research
See all reports »
Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration