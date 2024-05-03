Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BioCatch

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Biometrics Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Permira to take majority stake in BioCatch

Permira to take majority stake in BioCatch

PE firm Permira is buying a majority position in BioCatch in a deal that values the Israeli behavioural biometrics company at $1.3 billion.

The deal sees the Permira Growth Opportunities II fund buy out shares primarily from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and Maverick Ventures. Existing shareholders Sapphire Ventures and Macquarie Capital will also increase their investments in BioCatch.

BioCatch was founded in 2011, at the dawn of the shift from branch to online banking. The firm now counts more than 190 financial institutions as customers globally, including over 30 of the world's largest 100 banks.

The firm has raised over $200 million in funding, with previous investors including FS giants such as Barclays, Citi, HSBC, National Australia Bank and American Express.

Permira completed an initial minority investment in the company in early 2023, a year that BioCatch ultimately finished with 49% ARR growth and attaining Ebitda profitability.

Gadi Mazor, CEO, BioCatch, says: "After building a strong partnership with Permira over the last year, we are delighted to welcome them as majority shareholders.

"The firm's impressive experience within technology and cybersecurity, combined with their scale, global network, and our close working relationship, has been invaluable since their initial investment. We're excited to take BioCatch to the next level together."

Related Companies

BioCatch

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Biometrics Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments

  2. BofE warns payment firms to be ready for new operational resilience rules

  3. EU expands AML regulation impacting cryptocurrency compliance

  4. Monzo set to raise further &#163;500 million

  5. NatWest becomes first UK bank to issue IP-backed loan

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks