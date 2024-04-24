Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India Kotak Mahindra Bank

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
RBI bars Kotak Mahindra from digitally onboarding new customers

RBI bars Kotak Mahindra from digitally onboarding new customers

The Reserve Bank of India has ordered Kotak Mahindra Bank to stop onboarding new customers via digital channels and to pause issuing new credit cards because of failures with the lender's IT systems.

The RBI says examinations of Kotak Mahindra's systems in 2022 and 2023 raised issues which have still not been adequately addressed.

Says the central bank: "For two consecutive years, the bank was assessed to be deficient in its IT Risk and Information Security Governance."

The RBI says it found serious deficiencies and noncompliance in IT inventory management, patch and change management, user access management, vendor risk management, data security, and business continuity planning.

Kotak Mahindra - India's fourth largest private lender - says it has "taken measures to adopt new technology to strengthen its IT systems". Existing customer are not affected and new customers can visit branches for onboarding.

In 2020, the RBI took similar action against HDFC Bank, barring it from adding new credit card accounts or launching fresh digital banking products after a lengthy IT outage.

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India Kotak Mahindra Bank

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Trending

Trending

  1. Central banks embark on tokenisation project

  2. Revolut valuation raised 45% by investor

  3. Mastercard launches virtual card app to simplify travel and business expenses

  4. Apple offer to open up NFC payments access set for EU approval - Reuters

  5. Blair Institute sets out &#39;progressive vision&#39; for fintech

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks