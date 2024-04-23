Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Related Companies

Mastercard Unicredit

UniCredit rolls out accessible cards for visually impaired

UniCredit rolls out accessible cards for visually impaired

UniCredit is upgrading all its debit, credit and pre-paid cards with features designed by Mastercard for blind and partially sighted people.

Italy's UniCredit is the latest bank to sign up for the Mastercard Touch Card design, which is based on a system of side notches to help customers identify the right card by touch alone.

Already being rolled out in Italy, some 20 million cards will be gradually introduced over the course of 2024 to all customers in the twelve countries where the bank operates. The cards are also made from recycled PVC.

Alberto Palombi, head, group payment solutions, UniCredit, says: "Empowering our communities means ensuring that everyone has access to the financial tools they need. This is why we are pleased to announce the integration of notches into our cards for blind and partially sighted customers, which have also been made using certified sustainable materials.

"Banks have a key role to play in shaping a better world, and this is another way that we wish to show our customers that we are there to support them."

