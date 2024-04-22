Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA turns the microscope on Big Tech

FCA turns the microscope on Big Tech

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority intends to step up its investigations into the competitive implications of Big Tech companies in financial services.

The FCA’s Big Tech plans are included in a feedback statement to its November call for input on data sharing between Big Tech and financial services firms. Currently, Big Tech firms can access financial services data through Open Banking but are not required to share their data with the financial industry.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive at the FCA says: "Big Tech’s growing emergence in financial services has already made life easier for consumers, but it is still unclear how valuable their data will become in financial markets.

"That’s why we want to work with Big Tech to examine how their data could be most helpful for financial firms and their customers in future, and to ensure competition evolves effectively."

If the FCA’s analysis finds Big Tech data is valuable in financial services, it will look to incentivise more data sharing between Big Tech and financial firms through its Open Banking and broader Open Finance work, he says.

If it finds potential risk or harms from non-sharing of data, the FCA will look to develop proposals for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to consider when they are given powers to regulate designated firms’ digital and data conduct, expected via the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) Bill.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Trending

Related News
Big Tech firms begin fight back over regulatory oversight of digital wallets
/regulation

Big Tech firms begin fight back over regulatory oversight of digital wallets

FCA seeks feedback on data asymmetry between Big Tech and FS firms
/regulation

FCA seeks feedback on data asymmetry between Big Tech and FS firms

Banks look to fintechs to stave off threat from Big Tech

08 Nov 2023

CFPB proposes oversight of Big Tech digital wallets

07 Nov 2023

FCA chief warns banks of AI risks and Big Tech threat

12 Jul 2023

Apple nets $1 billion in deposits within a week of savings account launch

03 May 2023

BIS boss says Big Tech financial rules are "not fit for purpose"

08 Feb 2023

Trending

  1. Canada&#39;s real-time payment system won&#39;t launch before 2026

  2. Revolut valuation raised 45% by investor

  3. Mastercard launches virtual card app to simplify travel and business expenses

  4. Blair Institute sets out &#39;progressive vision&#39; for fintech

  5. Bitcoin halving may lead to price drop

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks