Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People Markets

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto trader convicted of $110m fraud

Crypto trader convicted of $110m fraud

A cryptocurrency trader has been convicted of fraud in connection with a $110 million market manipulation case.

Avraham Eisenberg was convicted by a federal jury in New York after prosecutors accused him of artificially manipulating the price of certain perpetual futures contracts on the Mango Markets exchange.

Prosecutors say he used two accounts to simultaneously buy and sell futures based on the relative values of Mango's token MNGO and the USD Coin stablecoin.

Convicted of commodities fraud, commodities market manipulation, and wire fraud he could now face decades in prison when sentenced in July.

Principal deputy assistant Attorney General Nicole Argentieri says: "Avraham Eisenberg executed a manipulative trading scheme on a cryptocurrency exchange, defrauding the exchange and its investors out of $110 million."

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People Markets

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Trending

Trending

  1. UK government announces open finance task force

  2. Canada&#39;s real-time payment system won&#39;t launch before 2026

  3. Temenos rejects Hindenburg claims after probe completed

  4. Revolut valuation raised 45% by investor

  5. Blair Institute sets out &#39;progressive vision&#39; for fintech

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks