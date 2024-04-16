Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Innovate Finance Whitecap Consulting Streets Consulting

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion Predictions People Markets

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Report calls for more support for female founded fintechs

Report calls for more support for female founded fintechs

UK startups outside of London should have more than one founder, ensure gender diversity and join an accelerator, according to the findings of a recently published report.

The study, ‘Scaling UK Regional Fintech’, was conducted by Innovate Finance, Streets Consulting and Whitecap Consulting.
It found that among 250 fintech scaleups located outside of London those with multiple founders generally achieved more revenue growth. Furthermore, those with female founders achieved 30% more turnover growth than those with only male founders.

Yet despite this finding, only 16% of the 250 surveyed startups have a female founder. “The data on diversity from this report is bitter-sweet,” said Julia Streets, CEO of Streets Consulting.

“Once again we see the benefits of diversity and inclusion, since fintechs founded by women significantly outperform those founded by men; but once again we see the size of the challenge, as fewer than a fifth of FinTech firms are founded by women.”

Consequently, the report calls for more initiatives to encourage more diversity in fintech leadership and to build on the newly convened government taskforce designed to create dedicated funding for female-founded fintechs.

The report also insists that the success of the startups outside of London shows that vocation is more important than location.

“The main message for us from this report is that in today’s world, where you scale a business is nowhere near as important as how you scale a business,” said Julian Wells, director and fintech lead at Whitecap Consulting.

Related Companies

Innovate Finance Whitecap Consulting Streets Consulting

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion Predictions People Markets

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Trending

Related News
UK fintech investment down 34% in 2023
/startups

UK fintech investment down 34% in 2023

UK fintechs fear for their future
/startups

UK fintechs fear for their future

IFGS 2023: How can we drive true diversity forward in fintech?

18 Apr 2023

Women in fintech speaker index launched

30 Aug 2022

IWD: Prioritising female hires for fintech gender parity

09 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Lloyds Bank cuts risk dept headcount

  2. How to Use Generative AI to Revolutionize Banking Compliance

  3. TOP-5 use cases for GenAI implementation in Banks or Fintech companies

  4. Credit fintech Petal agrees sale to Empower

  5. UK government announces open finance task force

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks