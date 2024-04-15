Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European T+1 Taskforce

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Post-trade & ops Reconciliation Reporting/compliance Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
European taskforce calls for T+1 alignment

European taskforce calls for T+1 alignment

A group representing buy and sell-side firms and market infrastructure providers across Europe has called on the UK, Switzerland and the EU to coordinate plans to shorten the settlement cycle for securities trades.

The calls comes on the back of the UK's recent announcement that it will move to next day settlement (T+1) by 2027.

In its statement, the taskforce welcomed the UK’s plan that stated if the EU commits to T+1 in a timeline that aligned with its own, then simultaneous adoption could be considered.

The move to T+1 has been precipitated by the US which is set to start T+1 settlement in May 2024. 

Consequently the EU, UK and Switzerland are looking at aligning to the same cycle or else risk costly lags in securities trades.

The taskforce is therefore looking to ensure some collaboration between the respective regulators in order to reduce any possible disruption.

“We anticipate that alignment of dates will reduce the complexity of implementation projects for firms active across multiple jurisdictions, and minimise scoping issues related to instruments listed, traded and settled across geographical Europe,” the European task force said in a statement.

“Our shared ambition is for a low-cost, efficient, safe, resilient and integrated post-trade environment which supports globally competitive European securities markets, with high levels of automation and standardisation.”

Related Companies

European T+1 Taskforce

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Post-trade & ops Reconciliation Reporting/compliance Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Trending

Related News
UK market participants sees risks in move to T+1
/markets

UK market participants sees risks in move to T+1

SEC finalises rules for move to T+1
/regulation

SEC finalises rules for move to T+1

Survey shows support for shorter settlement cycles

04 Nov 2022

Afme urges caution on European move to T+1

21 Sep 2022

SEC votes in favour of T+1

10 Feb 2022

DTCC puts DLT at front and centre of shift to T+1

24 Feb 2021

Trending

  1. Lloyds Bank cuts risk dept headcount

  2. TOP-5 use cases for GenAI implementation in Banks or Fintech companies

  3. How to Use Generative AI to Revolutionize Banking Compliance

  4. Credit fintech Petal agrees sale to Empower

  5. Google Cloud wins major FS deals

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience