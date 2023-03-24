Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Torstone Technology

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Post-trade & ops Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK market participants sees risks in move to T+1

UK market participants sees risks in move to T+1

As the US prepares to shorten the settlement cycle, market participants in the UK are expressing concern about potential operational, technological and cost hurdles, warns a report from Torstone Technology.

Last month, the US finalised rule changes to cut the settlement cycle to one business day in order to reduce risks in the clearance and settlement of securities.

A new report from Torstone and Firebrand Research, based on perspectives from the buy-side, sell-side, and service provider market participants in the UK, highlights concerns about the change.

Participants in the research agreed that post-trade securities operations would need to be as efficient and automated as possible in a world with shortened settlement cycles. Major concerns include the middle-office confirmation and allocation crunch, asset servicing changes, and disruptions in securities lending flows.

With the move to T+1 in North America, firms outside the region face pressures to coordinate across their global operations. As participants noted, some US firms have already made moves to accommodate time zone challenges. However mid-tier and smaller internationally-focused firms are concerned about losing business if they cannot quickly accommodate the changes.

Participants observed that the buy-side's engagement with and readiness for the T+1 move is vital. Many on the buy side still see the settlement cycle as a problem for their brokers and custodians to solve. However, the knock-on effects of greater inefficiency will ultimately erode the buy-side’s ability to respond to market conditions and satisfy end investors.

The cost of implementing the structural, operational, and technological changes required for a T+1 settlement cycle was a key concern among market participants. Sell-side firms may face uncomfortable choices between passing on the costs to buy-side clients and absorbing those direct and indirect costs.

Virginie O’Shea, CEO, Firebrand Research, says: “As the industry focuses on the move to T+1, the key pain points and themes are emerging for the UK market. Cost, time zones, and a lack of buy-side engagement are just some of the complex aspects that require significant collaboration across the industry."

Related Companies

Torstone Technology

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Post-trade & ops Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Lea[Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Trending

Related News
SEC finalises rules for move to T+1
/regulation

SEC finalises rules for move to T+1

Survey shows support for shorter settlement cycles
/wholesale

Survey shows support for shorter settlement cycles

Afme urges caution on European move to T+1

21 Sep 2022

SEC votes in favour of T+1

10 Feb 2022

Trending

  1. NatWest rolls out digital ID service

  2. Curve debuts wearable payments tech

  3. Judge upholds $5.6bn interchange settlement

  4. ACI in sale talks with Motive Partners - Bloomberg

  5. Checkout.com moves into card issuing

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022