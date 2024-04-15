Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Open APIs Open banking UK Fintech Week
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK government announces open finance task force

UK government announces open finance task force

Bim Ofolami, UK government Economic Secretary to the Treasury, has announced the formation of an open finance task force during a speech at ifgs 2024.

This announcement follows the publication of the Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology's  (CFIT’s) Blueprint report in February which recommended such a task force.

Ofolami said “The taskforce will craft a clear set of recommendation, pinpointing the data sets of commercial incentives necessary to drive forward CFIT’s SME lending use case.”

The minister also stated they would need a “payments landscape where open banking can thrive” which he states they will do through the National Payments Vision which they will publish by summer recess.

He said “Government can only do so much. I am not from the school of thought that thinks great innovation comes from people like me, it comes from you.”

He also announced their plans for cryptocurrency legislation to go live in the same timeframe. Ofolami stated once this legislation goes live, a range of cryptocurrency activities including operating an exchange and taking in customers assets will come within the regulatory perimeter.

CFIT have announced they will chair the taskforce. 

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Open APIs Open banking UK Fintech Week
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Trending

Related News
European taskforce calls for T+1 alignment
/regulation

European taskforce calls for T+1 alignment

Mastercard launches open banking-powered subscription management tool
/payments

Mastercard launches open banking-powered subscription management tool

Mastercard offers issuers open banking-based account opening

28 Feb

And the winner is...open banking payments

21 Feb

Trending

  1. UK government announces open finance task force

  2. Lloyds warns against fraudsters on Booking.com and Airbnb

  3. Temenos rejects Hindenburg claims after probe completed

  4. Chips migrates to ISO 20022 message format

  5. Hong Kong set to approve first crypto ETF

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks