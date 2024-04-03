Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Chase launches advertising platform that taps customer spending data

Chase launches advertising platform that taps customer spending data

JPMorgan Chase has launched a digital media business that lets advertisers use transaction data to target the bank's 80 million customers.

Chase Media Solutions promises brands the scale and audience of a retail media network combined with the giant bank's first-party financial data. Meanwhile, customers benefit from personalised offers and the ability to earn cash back.

The platform arrives two years after JPMorgan Chase acquired card-linked marketing firm Figg.

The bank says that pilot campaigns involving Air Canada, Solo Stove, Blue Bottle and Whataburger, found "significant traction" in driving incremental sales and new customers growth.

Rich Muhlstock, president, Chase Media Solutions, says: “Our deep understanding of consumer spending across categories has driven us to reimagine what retail media networks can offer.

“Like retailers, we have first-party data and a dedicated audience. But what sets us apart is the unrivaled scale and insights from our customers - having long-served as a trusted guide for their financial decisions."

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Trending

Trending

  1. EU banks worried about &#39;unrealistic&#39; instant payment deadlines

  2. Visa launches AI-powered fraud prevention tools

  3. Chase wealth planning tool draws millions of users

  4. Westpac announces multibillion tech upgrade

  5. Banks told to expand risk management to cover AI

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience