Chase launches advertising platform that taps customer spending data

JPMorgan Chase has launched a digital media business that lets advertisers use transaction data to target the bank's 80 million customers.

Chase Media Solutions promises brands the scale and audience of a retail media network combined with the giant bank's first-party financial data. Meanwhile, customers benefit from personalised offers and the ability to earn cash back.



The platform arrives two years after JPMorgan Chase acquired card-linked marketing firm Figg.



The bank says that pilot campaigns involving Air Canada, Solo Stove, Blue Bottle and Whataburger, found "significant traction" in driving incremental sales and new customers growth.



Rich Muhlstock, president, Chase Media Solutions, says: “Our deep understanding of consumer spending across categories has driven us to reimagine what retail media networks can offer.



“Like retailers, we have first-party data and a dedicated audience. But what sets us apart is the unrivaled scale and insights from our customers - having long-served as a trusted guide for their financial decisions."