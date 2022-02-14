Sustainable finance app Novus goes live

Societal impact app Novus has begun onboarding customers in the UK after closing a $3 million crowdfund.

With Novus, every time a user taps their card, real-time ‘impact’ points are donated to various environmental and social causes such as funding meals and cleaning the ocean. Customers can then follow their impact to see just how much of a difference they are making, as well as track and offset their carbon footprint based on their card activity.



The firm, which relies on technology from Railsbank for its core infrastructure, has added 150 sustainable brands to its in-app marketplace and is now live on both the App Store and Google Play Store.



The crowdfunding effort came off the back of a pre-seed investment secured last Spring, which brings total funds raised by the startup to $5 million.