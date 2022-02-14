Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Novus

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sustainable finance app Novus goes live

Sustainable finance app Novus goes live

Societal impact app Novus has begun onboarding customers in the UK after closing a $3 million crowdfund.

With Novus, every time a user taps their card, real-time ‘impact’ points are donated to various environmental and social causes such as funding meals and cleaning the ocean. Customers can then follow their impact to see just how much of a difference they are making, as well as track and offset their carbon footprint based on their card activity.

The firm, which relies on technology from Railsbank for its core infrastructure, has added 150 sustainable brands to its in-app marketplace and is now live on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

The crowdfunding effort came off the back of a pre-seed investment secured last Spring, which brings total funds raised by the startup to $5 million.

Related Companies

Novus

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Registration open for EBAday 2022 - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, ViennaRegistration open for EBAday 2022 - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Related News
Novus partners Visa for 'impact-driven' digital banking app
/sustainable

Novus partners Visa for 'impact-driven' digital banking app

Trending

  1. Best NFT Projects To Invest In 2022 - 2023

  2. Fiserv to buy Finxact

  3. UK’s Faster Payments quadruples transaction limit to &#163;1 million

  4. Intesa Sanpaolo signs deal with Thought Machine for new digital core

  5. EU Commission to legislate for full EU-wide coverage of instant payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?