Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

WorldPay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce Eftpos Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK set for soaring digital wallet adoption

UK set for soaring digital wallet adoption

The UK is approaching a seismic shift in how people pay, with digital wallets set to comprise half of all e-commerce spend and nearly a third of POS transaction value by 2027, according to a report from Worldpay.

While digital wallets first emerged in the late 1990s, the Covid-19 pandemic provided an adoption tipping point, with the likes of Apple Pay and Google Pay becoming a 'go-to- payment type for Brits, says Worldpay.

By 2027, digital wallets are expected to comprise half of all e-commerce spend in the UK, worth £203.5 billion. Projections also estimate that digital wallet usage will more than double at UK point-of-sale, rising from 14% to 29% of transaction value over the next three years.

Pete Wickes, GM, Emea, Worldpay, says: "The combined effect of the pandemic, alongside digital wallet technology reaching a level of maturity and implementation in recent years has driven a monumental rise in adoption both globally and locally in the UK.

"It is hard to deny the ease of use and convenience digital wallets provide whether shopping in store or online. From this basis, merchants now have a huge opportunity to diversify their payments choice to meet customer needs."

Underpinning digital wallet adoption in the UK, however, is the deep connection Brits have to traditional payment methods like credit and debit cards, which 69% of consumers use to fund their wallets.

Credit and debit card usage outside of digital wallets continues to be strong, accounting for 46% of e-commerce and 74% of POS transaction value in 2023.

In contrast, account-to-account (A2A) payments have been slow to take hold. For example, A2A accounted for just seven per cent of e-commerce transaction value in 2023 in the UK, the lowest adoption rate across Europe, lagging behind Poland (68%), the Netherlands (64%) and Finland (33%).

A significant difference between these markets and the UK are government-backed initiatives designed to establish trust and encourage adoption, alongside supporting the development of infrastructure like real-time payments systems, says Worldpay.

Meanwhile, Buy Now, Pay Later accounted for seven per cent of e-commerce transaction value in 2023, and is expected to grow at four per cent CAGR through 2027. Cash made up 10% of POS transaction value in 2023, and is expected to drop to six per cent by 2027.

Related Companies

WorldPay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce Eftpos Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Trending

Trending

  1. Monzo mafia form startup to make coders extinct

  2. Revolut launches Point-of-Sale product

  3. Deutsche Bank cuts bonuses over botched Postbank IT integration

  4. Ethiopian bank glitch lets customers withdraw millions

  5. GoCardless to buy Nuapay from EML Payments

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience