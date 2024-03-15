SAP launches open payments framework with leading PSPs

SAP has launched an open payments framework for merchants to tap into numerous third-party payment service providers with just a few clicks, including the likes of Stripe, Adyen, WorldPay and Airwallex.

The SAP Commerce Cloud allows retailers to cherry-pick payment partners tailored to their unique needs and international markets, enabling them to build at their own pace and avoid being confined to a single provider.



The framework is extensible and headless, helping ensure the front end and back end are decoupled and operate independently, creating an opportunity to cater to a wide range of channel requirements and add on new solutions, such as buy now, pay later.



Sven Denecken, SVP and global head of product marketing for SAP Industries & CX, says: “SAP’s unique, industry-led approach to composability places the retailer's digital commerce needs front and center while we work with them to manage their digital transformation, navigate pathways to sustainable growth, and deliver on industry expectations.”



The no-code, low-code framework covers common payment needs and end-to-end payment processes across authorization, capture, refunds, and re-authorization as well as automatic updates with security and compliance standards.



The payment framework is currently in beta and SAP customers can join now. It is planned to be generally available in H2 2024.