Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe passes $1 trillion in payments volume

Stripe passes $1 trillion in payments volume

Stripe says that businesses running on its platform processed more than $1 trillion in 2023, up 25% on the previous year.

The fintech giant has hit the milestone 15 years after it was founded by brothers Patrick and John Collison.

Stripe was "robustly" cash flow positive in 2023 and expects to be again in 2024, says the firm in its annual letter, adding: "This threshold is important, because it allows us to invest for the long term."

Last month, the fintech struck a deal with investors that will enable employees to cash out their shares in an offering that values it at $65 billion, up from $50 billion in 2023 but still well down on the $95 billion it was tagged with in 2021.

In its letter, Stripe stresses that it is no longer just about payments, but revenue and finance automation, which it expects to being in an annual revenue run rate of more than $500 million over the next year.

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

Trending

Trending

  1. NatWest ditches BNPL

  2. Nationwide to buy Virgin Money for &#163;2.9 billion

  3. Banks to be given more time to investigate APP fraud

  4. Mastercard launches open banking-powered subscription management tool

  5. BaaS platform Griffin raises $24 million and launches as a fully-operational UK bank

Research
See all reports »
APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring