Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe valuation hits $65bn in staff share-sale deal

Stripe valuation hits $65bn in staff share-sale deal

Stripe has struck a deal with investors that will enable employees to cash out their shares in an offering that values the payments giant at $65 billion.

The valuation is up from $50 billion at a funding round last March, although still down on the $95 billion it was tagged with in 2021.

Under the deal, Stripe and some of its investors - including Sequoia Capital - will buy more than $1 billion of stock from current and former staffers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In a statement, Stripe says that investors will provide most of the funds but that it will also use a portion of its own capital to offset dilution from its employee equity compensation programmes.

“We’re pleased to once again offer employees an opportunity for liquidity,” says Steffan Tomlinson, CFO, Stripe.

The agreement could see Stripe's long-touted initial public offering pushed back until at least 2025, says the WSJ.

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Trending

Trending

  1. Google Pay to shut down in the US

  2. EU adopts instant payments rules

  3. Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat

  4. American Express adds BNPL twist to credit card bills

  5. Nubank posts $1bn full year net profit

Research
See all reports »
Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024