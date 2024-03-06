Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Former Citi and Google compliance expert Reno Mathews joins due diligence startup Spektr

Danish due diligence startup Spektr has hired former Citi and Google executive Reno Mathews as chief compliance officer.

Over the past two decades, Mathews has served at a host of fintech, tech and banking firms, including Citi, Google, Robinhood, Meta and Trulioo.

As the chief compliance officer of payments at Google, Mathews was responsible for the oversight of licenses and exemptions across a broad spectrum of jurisdictions including the US states, UK, Ireland, Lithuania, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, India, and Brazil.

He joins Spektr after a 20-month stint at Canadian, digital ID firm Trulioo where he also served as chief compliance offficer.

It was in this role where he crossed paths with Spektr co-founder Mikkel Skarnager, who in 2022 had sold his previous startup, no-code KYC and client onboarding platform HelloFlow, to Trulioo for over $50 million.

“In many organizations, compliance teams are often neglected in the race for technological advancement," says Mathews. "I'm excited to join a team of remarkable individuals dedicated to relieving this burden from compliance teams and crafting a tailored solution using the best technology and automation that meets their needs."

His appointment comes a month after Spektr raised €5 million in seed funding for its platform to help financial sector firms with their due diligence processes.

