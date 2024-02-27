Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Google Pay to shut down in the US

Google is rejigging its mobile payments services again, killing off Google Pay in the US in favour of Google Wallet.

The standalone Google Pay application will disappear on 4 June in order to "simplify the app experience," says a statement.

Americans will be able to use its most popular features — tapping to pay in stores and managing payment methods - from Google Wallet. However, P2P payments will no longer be available.

Google Wallet first appeared more than a decade ago but was rebranded in 2015 as Android Pay and then again in 2018 as Google Pay.

In 2022, Wallet made a comeback, replacing Pay in most countries but Google decided to offer both apps in the US.

Now, with Wallet used five times as much as Pay in the US, the company has decided to opt for one app.

