PayNearby launches Digital Naari programme to support underserved women in India

Indian digital banking platform PayNearby has announced Digital Naari, an initiative designed to generate self-employment opportunities across rural and semi-urban areas in India.

The Digital Naari platform will work alongside the government’s ‘Lakhpati Didi’ programme to support female business owners, single women, and literacy-challenges women with financial and digital services that cater to their needs. The objective is to aid 1 lakh women before the end of 2025.

Jayatri Dasgupta, CMO of PayNearby, commented: "Launching the Digital Naari platform marks a crucial stride in fostering economic empowerment for women across Bharat. We believe that economic empowerment is key to women's self-reliance and their transformative journey. With ‘Digital Naari’ program we are sowing the seeds of strength, resilience, and self-reliance across the nation by giving every woman in the country a sustainable livelihood and an opportunity to lead life at her own terms. Sashakt Naari, Sashakt Desh.”

The initiative will support women with cash withdrawal, account opening, payment transfers, insurance and assets, credit, and e-commerce services to provide them with the skills for financial independence.

Digital Naari aims to partner with other organisations and self-help groups to push their initiative forward.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD, and CEO of PayNearby, stated: “In the journey of a nation's progress, true advancement is achieved when women stand as equal contributors. At PayNearby, we recognize women as the GDP reserve of our nation, wielding the power to drive social and economic change. It is our privilege to participate in the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative, dedicated to unleashing their potential and contributing to a sustainable future. Our collaborations with various livelihood missions, including Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajeevika), Grameen Foundation India, are propelling countless women towards economic independence and societal recognition through our Digital Naari app.”

PayNearby have previously launched a radio station to provide tips on shop modernisation and income augmentation, health and lifestyle care, and news updates.