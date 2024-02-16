Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Paynearby

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Keywords

E-commerce Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayNearby launches Digital Naari programme to support underserved women in India

PayNearby launches Digital Naari programme to support underserved women in India

Indian digital banking platform PayNearby has announced Digital Naari, an initiative designed to generate self-employment opportunities across rural and semi-urban areas in India.

The Digital Naari platform will work alongside the government’s ‘Lakhpati Didi’ programme to support female business owners, single women, and literacy-challenges women with financial and digital services that cater to their needs. The objective is to aid 1 lakh women before the end of 2025.

Jayatri Dasgupta, CMO of PayNearby, commented: "Launching the Digital Naari platform marks a crucial stride in fostering economic empowerment for women across Bharat. We believe that economic empowerment is key to women's self-reliance and their transformative journey. With ‘Digital Naari’ program we are sowing the seeds of strength, resilience, and self-reliance across the nation by giving every woman in the country a sustainable livelihood and an opportunity to lead life at her own terms. Sashakt Naari, Sashakt Desh.”

The initiative will support women with cash withdrawal, account opening, payment transfers, insurance and assets, credit, and e-commerce services to provide them with the skills for financial independence.

Digital Naari aims to partner with other organisations and self-help groups to push their initiative forward.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD, and CEO of PayNearby, stated: “In the journey of a nation's progress, true advancement is achieved when women stand as equal contributors. At PayNearby, we recognize women as the GDP reserve of our nation, wielding the power to drive social and economic change. It is our privilege to participate in the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative, dedicated to unleashing their potential and contributing to a sustainable future. Our collaborations with various livelihood missions, including Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajeevika), Grameen Foundation India, are propelling countless women towards economic independence and societal recognition through our Digital Naari app.”

PayNearby have previously launched a radio station to provide tips on shop modernisation and income augmentation, health and lifestyle care, and news updates.

Related Companies

Paynearby

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Keywords

E-commerce Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

Trending

Related News
PNC to spend $1 billion on branch network
/retail

PNC to spend $1 billion on branch network

HSBC installs first of ten 'Cash Pods' in town with no bank branches
/payments

HSBC installs first of ten 'Cash Pods' in town with no bank branches

Trending

  1. Temenos shares plunge on damning report

  2. Revolut combats roaming charges with &#39;eSIM&#39;

  3. Viva Wallet acquisition turns sour for JPMorgan as lawsuits filed

  4. Kinnevek writes off investment in Monese

  5. Temenos fights back against Hindenburg report allegations

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future