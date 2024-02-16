Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
RockWallet acquires Wyre’s user base

RockWallet acquires Wyre’s user base

RockWallet has announced its acquisition of Wyre’s full customer base after the cryptocurrency payment platform shut down in June 2023.

The multicurrency wallet is currently contacting customers directly with Wyre log-in details and instructions on how to reactivate their accounts. Users will then be able to migrate these details to the RockWallet platform.

This news comes after Wyre announced on X last June it was winding down operations, shortly after appointing a new CEO.

Steve Bailey, co-Founder, president and COO of RockWallet said: "Wyre's pioneering developments in the crypto space attracted millions of users to its platform thanks to its robust mix of product and service offerings, but their unfortunate wind-down last summer left many searching for a suitable replacement.”

He added: "We are honored to have the opportunity fill that gap and connect with Wyre's former clients to earn their trust as we welcome them to continue their crypto journeys with RockWallet."

Gregg Yorkison, managing partner at 88 Partners, was appointed to oversee the wind-down of Wyre, he commented: “In assigning the customers to RockWallet, we've identified a company aligning with Wyre values and introducing innovative solutions. This transaction signifies a notable progression for Wyre users, and we look forward to have them onboard this user-friendly platform to meet all their digital asset needs."

